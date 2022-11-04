FINAL: Duke Runs By Boston College 38-31

Quarterback Riley Leonard ran for a 60 yard touchdown in the opening drive of the game, and the Blue Devils never looked back.

The Duke rushing offense was too much for BC. They out-gained the Eagles 233-75 and consistently churned out yards even when contact was made behind the line.

Emmett Morehead, in for the injured Phil Jurkovec was able to connect with Zay Flowers on BC’s opening drive to tie things up. Morehead had an admirable outing and great statistically. He finished 27/45 for 330 yards and 4 touchdowns. He connected some beautiful passes with the freshman Joe Griffin Jr, including two touchdowns.

Flowers would double that later in the contest, displaying some patented spin moves. Nearing the Boston College all time receiving record, Flowers was a little quieter on the night going 6 for 65. Griffin finished 5 for 103.

Duke sacked Morehead five times and held BC to 4/14 on 3rd down.

Their rushing attack and some inept BC offensive series allowed Duke to go into halftime with a 24-14 lead. The first of two Griffin touchdowns came to close the half, giving BC just a bit of momentum.

Both teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter, and repeated very early in the fourth again. With a 10 point game, BC pushed and pushed but couldn’t quite close the gap. A field goal and a desperation onside quick closed the gap to a 7 point game.

Boston College heads to NC State next weekend.