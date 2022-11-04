Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Merrimack: Game Preview

After a tough loss up in North Andover, the Boston College Eagles return to Kelley Rink to wrap up their home-and-home series against the Merrimack Warriors.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles (2-3-1, 2-2-0 HEA) vs Merrimack Warriors (5-3-0, 3-1-0 HEA)

WHERE:

Kelley Rink, Chestnut Hill, MA

WHEN:

Saturday, November 5. Puck drops at 1PM.

HOW TO WATCH:

The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter.

PREVIEW:

Games at Lawler Rink up are never easy, and have given the Eagles a bit of trouble the past few years. The Eagles struggled on Thursday night, falling 3-1 to the Warriors in a game riddled with penalties.

While it’s hard to establish consistency in a game where teams are essentially trading penalties the whole time, BC had seven opportunities on the power play and only capitalized on one. On the other hand, they did commit five penalties — the penalty kill was successful for the most part, only giving up a goal during Gustafsson’s five minute major.

The lines were also shuffled around quite a bit for this game, splitting up the top line of Nesterenko - Gauthier - Ambrosio that for the most part saw success in several of the games played so far. It’ll be interesting to see how the lines look for Saturday afternoon’s game and if there’s any further shuffling or a reset to what it was before.

The Eagles are now on a two game losing streak, but here’s to hoping they can snap that when they’re back home!