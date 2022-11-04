How to Watch & Follow Boston College Football vs Duke

Boston College football is set to play Duke tonight after one of the worst losses in program history last week - the Eagles’ first ever loss to UConn in football. If, despite that 13-3 loss to the Huskies, you still want to watch or follow tonight’s game, here’s how you can do so…
Who: Boston College Eagles (2-6, 1-4 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (5-3, 2-2 ACC)
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA
When: Friday, November 4th
Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM
How to Watch: This evening’s game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network.
Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.
How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcfootball
Game Theme: Today’s game is Military Appreciation & Spirit Night.
