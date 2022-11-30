Boston College Men’s Basketball at Nebraska Game Thread

Who: Boston College Eagles (5-2) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3)
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska
When: Wednesday, November 30th
Tipoff Time: 9:15 PM
How to Watch: This evening’s game will be available to watch on ESPNU.
How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.
Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.
How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb. (Our coverage may be delayed pending me returning home from the women’s game…)
