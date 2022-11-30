ACC/Big Ten Challenge - How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Women’s Basketball vs Rutgers and Boston College Men’s Basketball at Nebraska

We’ve got an ACC/Big Ten basketball double header tonight, as the women’s team hosts Rutgers at Conte this evening, followed by the men’s team taking on Nebraska on the road late tonight. The women’s team is returning to action after going 1-1 in the Puerto Rico Clasico, while the men’s team is coming off a close win over Rhode Island on Sunday afternoon.

Game 1: Women’s Basketball

Who: Boston College Eagles (5-3) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Wednesday, November 30

Tipoff Time: 5:00 PM

How to Watch: This evening’s game will be available to watch on NESN.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption (pending the T getting me to Conte from work on time) or get BC’s updates at @bc_wbb.

Game 2: Men’s Basketball

Who: Boston College Eagles (5-2) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3)

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

When: Wednesday, November 30th

Tipoff Time: 9:15 PM

How to Watch: This evening’s game will be available to watch on ESPNU.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.