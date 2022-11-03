Boston College Men’s Hockey Struggles at Merrimack, Falls to Warriors

The Boston College men’s hockey team played another mid-week away game tonight, as the Eagles faced Merrimack in a Hockey East battle. This was easily the roughest BC has looked all season, and the Eagles dropped this one by a score of 3-1.

The Warriors took a 1-0 lead just under halfway through the first period, scoring from straight in front of the net. This lead held for the rest of the first, with neither team getting any outstanding chances on net.

The Eagles started the second period by almost immediately going on the penalty kill, but were able to kill it off to keep from going down 2-0 early. The teams traded penalties as the period continued, culminating in a 5 minute penalty for BC around 7 minutes in. Halfway through the penalty, Merrimack scored with a puck that deflected to go right over Benson’s leg, giving the Warriors a 2-0 lead.

The teams continued to trade penalties as the period went on, and with exactly 4 minutes to go, Eamon Powell scored almost immediately upon BC beginning a power play to make it 2-1 Merrimack. BC went into intermission still down a goal, but with the momentum of being the last team to score.

Unfortunately, BC continued to struggle to generate good chances in the third period, and Merrimack ended any chance of a BC comeback by scoring with 2:42 to go to make it 3-1. The 3-1 score held, despite BC pulling Mitch Benson late in the game.