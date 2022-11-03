Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Merrimack: How to Watch & Follow

After a loss to the UConn Huskies last week (in which the game was honestly closer than the final score indicated), the Eagles travel up to North Andover this evening to take on the Merrimack Warriors.

Who: Boston College Eagles (2-2-1, 2-1-0 HEA) vs. Merrimack Warriors (4-3-0, 2-1-0 HEA)

When: Thursday, November 3. Puck drop is at 7PM.

Where: Lawler Rink, North Andover, MA

How to Watch: The game will be streaming on ESPN+. Direct link to the game here.

How to Listen: Listen on BC’s website here.

Live Stats: Live stats will be updated on BC’s website.

How to Follow: BC Interruption’s coverage can be found on Twitter @bcinterruption, and BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.