Boston College Men’s Hockey Defeats Brown Thanks to 2 Nesterenko Empty Net Goals

The Boston College men’s hockey team headed to Providence tonight for another midweek game, winning 4-2 in a matchup that started slow and became very chaotic.

The games was scoreless and honestly pretty chaotic for most of the first period, but BC went up 1-0 with around 7 minutes to go thanks to a great shot by Andre Gasseau. The Eagles killed a penalty to keep the lead, and went into intermission up 1-0.

BC almost made it 2-0 midway through the second, but the goal was waved off for goalie interference. Cade Alami followed that up with a series of great plays to give a teammate a good shot, but the Brown goalie stopped it. Neither team was able to break through, and the game went into second intermission with BC still leading 1-0.

Brown got a couple breakaway chances midway through the third, but Mitch Benson stopped the first and the Bears missed on the second opportunity.

With 4:13 to go in the third, Cutter Gauthier scored an absolute rocket on the power play to increase BC’s lead to 2-0. Brown pulled the goalie with just over 2 minutes to go and cut BC’s lead to 2-1 with 2:12 to go in regulation, but Nikita Nesterenko scored on the empty net at 1:24 to bump BC’s lead back to 2.

With 52.4 seconds left, Brown scored again to cut BC’s lead back down to 3-2, only for Nesterenko to score another empty net goal with 22.6 seconds remaining for a 4-2 final score.