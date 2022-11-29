 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boston College DB Jason Maitre Enters the Transfer Portal

By Curtis Flannery
Boston College v Clemson Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, Boston College DB Jason Maitre thanked the Boston College community and announced his decision to enter the transfer portal for his 1 year of remaining eligibility.

Maitre spent 5 years on the Boston College football team from 2018-2022, playing in 41 games including all 12 contests in 2022 in which he posted career bests in several categories. He’s been a constant presence in the BC secondary for a long period of BC football that saw 2 head coaches, 3 cancelled bowl games/seasons, a #17 ranked Eagles team, and many exciting moments. His stats all-time include a pick-6 in 2019, 3 career INTs, 4 sacks, 19 passes defended, and 133 tackles.

Thank you, Jason, for your hard work and dedication to Boston College. We wish you luck in your next chapter!

