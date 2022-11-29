Boston College DB Jason Maitre Enters the Transfer Portal

On Tuesday morning, Boston College DB Jason Maitre thanked the Boston College community and announced his decision to enter the transfer portal for his 1 year of remaining eligibility.

Maitre spent 5 years on the Boston College football team from 2018-2022, playing in 41 games including all 12 contests in 2022 in which he posted career bests in several categories. He’s been a constant presence in the BC secondary for a long period of BC football that saw 2 head coaches, 3 cancelled bowl games/seasons, a #17 ranked Eagles team, and many exciting moments. His stats all-time include a pick-6 in 2019, 3 career INTs, 4 sacks, 19 passes defended, and 133 tackles.

Thank you, Jason, for your hard work and dedication to Boston College. We wish you luck in your next chapter!