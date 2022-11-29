How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Brown

This evening, the Boston College men’s hockey team heads to Rhode Island for their first of three games against a Providence-based team this week - the Eagles face Brown tonight, and play 2 games against the Providence Friars this weekend. Brown is coming off of a surprising victory over Providence over the weekend, so this should be an interesting one...

Who: Boston College Eagles (4-5-2, 4-3-1 HEA) vs. Brown Bears (3-6-1, 1-6-1 Ivy)

When: Tuesday, November 29 at 7 PM

Where: Meehan Auditorium, Providence, Rhode Island

How to Watch: Today’s game will air on ESPN+. Access it online here.

How to Listen: Listen on BC’s website here or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be updated on BC’s website.

How to Follow: BC Interruption’s coverage can be found on Twitter @bcinterruption, and BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.