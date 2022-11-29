Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Nebraska: Game Preview

After a close victory over Rhode Island, the Eagles head to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Who: Boston College Eagles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten).

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 30th. Tip-off is at 9:15.

How to Watch: The game will be aired on ESPNU

Follow Along: @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter.

Preview:

BC comes into this one at 5-3, and its last win against URI was more of the same gritty-not-pretty, close and grinding wins that we’ve come to expect from the Eagles early in this season. The Eagles will have their hands full with a deep and talented Nebraska team that took down Maine by 13 points. I’m sure you BC fans remember how BC fell in disappointing fashion to that same Maine team in a game that was close, but relatively comfortable for Maine.

Nebraska does a lot of the little things well: they are efficient on the offensive side of the court, shooting a team 44.7% from the floor. They rebound well too, but above all else they are a great passing team. They are averaging nearly 15 dimes per contest, mostly thanks to the backcourt duo of of Sam Griesel (4.4 APG) and Emmanuel Bandoumel (3.3 APG). They will present a tough challenge for the Eagles.

Name to Watch:

6’9 senior forward Derrick Walker returned from injury to play in the Cornhusker’s last two games and instantly made in impact. He’s averaging 17.5 points and 12.5 rebounds on an absurd 73.9 FG%. Without Quinten Post, the Eagles have struggled to clean the glass and limit imposing bigs, so how Bickerstaff and co. will deal with Walker will be interesting to see.

Go Eagles!