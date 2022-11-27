Gamethread: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Rhode Island

After taking third place in the US Virgin Islands Paradise Jam earlier this week, the Boston College men’s basketball team returns to Conte early this afternoon for a matchup against URI. The Eagles have a 38-16 all time series lead over the Rams, but have lost the past two meetings between the two teams (both in 2021). BC’s last victory against the Rams was a 69-64 win in November 2020.

Who: Boston College Eagles (4-2) vs. Rhode Island Rams

Where: Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Sunday, November 27

Tip off Time: 5:45 PM

How to Watch: Today’s game will be available to watch via the ACC Network.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.