Boston College OL Kevin Pyne Enters the Transfer Portal

It was reported on Saturday morning that Boston College offensive lineman Kevin Pyne has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Boston College OL Kevin Pyne entered the portal as a grad transfer @kevinpyne75 @mfarrellsports pic.twitter.com/pjOvUUdEtE — FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) November 26, 2022

Pyne is a redshirt sophomore and former 4-star recruit who saw their field just once during his stint at BC, last night versus Syracuse. One has to wonder, given the carousel Boston College saw on the offensive line this season, why Pyne hardly saw any game action. Given this fact, it’s unlikely that Pyne’s departure will have much of an affect on the Eagles’ OL room.

Looking ahead, head coach Jeff Hafley is going to need to utilize the transfer portal himself in the offseason to repair what has become a broken offensive line.