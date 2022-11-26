Boston College vs. URI: Game Preview

The Eagles return to action as they host URI on Sunday.

Who: Boston College (4-2, 0-0) vs. URI (2-4, 0-0)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Sunday, Nov. 27th. Tip-off is at 12:00 pm.

How to Watch: The game will be aired on ACCN.

Follow Along: @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter.

Preview:

Boston College has had an up-and-down start to the season, with bad losses to Maine and Tarleton State but most recently coming off a nice 59-48 win over Wyoming to clinch third place in the Paradise Jam Tournament. They are averaging 66.2 points per game while conceding 64.3, while shooting 44.3% from the floor. They will look to improve to 5-2 against a struggling Rhode Island team.

URI is coming off a 57-44 win over Illinois State, and will look to build some momentum with a win over the Eagles. They have several close losses to the likes of Quinnipiac, Texas St., and Tulane, while Kansas St. blew them out. This team is scoring 65.2 PPG against 66.7 PA, while struggling with efficiency as they are only shooting 38.6% from the floor.

Name to Watch:

The Eagles will have to stop Ishmael Legget, a 6’3 guard who is averaging 19.7 points, 5.8 boards, and 3.3 dimes per contest. He’s averaging nearly a third of URI’s PPG, and has led his team in scoring in all but one game this season. Jaedan Zackery and the Langford brothers will have their hands full slowing him down.

As always, Roll Eagles!