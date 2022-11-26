Gamethread: Boston College Football vs Syracuse Orange

The Boston College football season is nearly over, as BC takes on Syracuse tonight and celebrates this year’s senior class. The Eagles are coming off of a shutout loss to Notre Dame, while Syracuse is in the midst of a 5 game losing streak.

Who: Boston College Eagles (3-8, 2-6 ACC) vs. Syracuse Orange (6-5, 3-4 ACC)

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Saturday, November 26th

Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM

How to Watch: Tonight’s game will air on NESN.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcfootball

Game Theme: Tonight is both High School & Senior Day at Alumni.