How to Watch & Follow Boston College Football vs Syracuse

The Boston College football season is nearly over, as BC takes on Syracuse tonight and celebrates this year’s senior class. The Eagles are coming off of a shutout loss to Notre Dame, while Syracuse is in the midst of a 5 game losing streak. This is certainly game that you could choose to spend you time watching for some reason!

Who: Boston College Eagles (3-8, 2-6 ACC) vs. Syracuse Orange (6-5, 3-4 ACC)

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Saturday, November 26th

Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM

How to Watch: Tonight’s game will air on NESN.

Boston College football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Eagles, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of Boston College football this season.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcfootball

Game Theme: Tonight is both High School & Senior Day at Alumni.