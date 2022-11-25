How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Notre Dame

The Eagles often struggle in their post-Thanksgiving matchups - can they break out of that pattern in today’s big game against Notre Dame? If you can’t make it to Conte because of work or travel, here’s how to follow along...

Who: Boston College Eagles (4-4-2, 4-3-1 HEA) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-6-2, 3-4-1 B1G)

When: Friday, November 25 at 4 PM

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to Watch: Today’s game will air on ESPN+. Access it online here.

How to Listen: Listen on BC’s website here or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be updated on BC’s website.

How to Follow: BC Interruption’s coverage can be found on Twitter @bcinterruption, and BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.