BC Women’s Hockey Dominates Harvard In 5-1 Victory

Boston College Women’s Hockey played one of its best games of the season on Tuesday night against the Harvard Crimson. After a decent but uninspiring sweep of New Hampshire this weekend, the Eagles turned things around yesterday and peppered the Harvard goaltender with shots from the early going before breaking the game open in the second period, earning themselves a strong 5-1 victory going into the Thanksgiving off week.

In our preview article, we wrote this about the contest:

Find Some Spark. BC snapped a lengthy scoreless drought in their series against New Hampshire, and while their six goals in two games was... fine, the team didn’t play with much offensive fire. For the most part, it was BC skating pretty evenly with the Wildcats and not putting up much of a sustained, threatening push.



Harvard is a little bit better than New Hampshire, but with some pretty poor results thus far (0-1-2 against RPI, Union, and Brown is a big ol’ WOOF), this is a team that a well-playing BC team can look good against... “Well-playing” being the most important qualifier there.

Find some spark, indeed. This was certainly a “well-playing” BC team on Tuesday night, and the scoreline reflected it. While the Eagles didn’t find the back of the net in the first period they were certainly threatening, as evidenced by the 17-7 shot count. The second period, though, really blew things open. After Cayla Barnes put one in from long range early on to make it 1-0, Hannah Bilka scored on a penalty shot shortly thereafter to double the advantage.

BC wasn’t done. Jenna Carpenter scored her first of the season later in the frame to make it 3-0, and after a pretty unfortunate (though definitely comical) mishap from Abbey Levy made it 3-1, Abby Newhook scored immediately to reclaim the three goal lead at 4-1. The Eagles kept things under control in the third period, and a Katie Payne tally made it 5-1, which was your final score.

This was a really nice confidence booster for the Eagles as they head into the holidays. BC will have the weekend off for Thanksgiving before ending the first half with a pair against Holy Cross. You would certainly hope the Eagles can earn the sweep in that series going into the month off for the winter break.