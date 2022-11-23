Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Notre Dame: Game Preview

The Eagles entered a lengthy layoff leading into the Thanksgiving break after two huge wins against Northeastern and UMass-Lowell last week, but they’re finally back! BC will be looking to keep up the momentum when they host Notre Dame on Black Friday.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles (4-4-2, 4-3-1 HEA) vs #19 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-6-2, 3-4-1 B1G)

WHERE:

Kelley Rink, Chestnut Hill, MA

WHEN:

Friday, November 25. Puck drops at 4PM.

HOW TO WATCH:

The game will be streaming on ESPN+.

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter.

PREVIEW:

Notre Dame has been having an okay start to the season, finding themselves at .500 at this point - pretty similar to BC so far, except they are ranked #19 in the most recent USCHO polls. The Fighting Irish have just two wins in November coming against Michigan and Ohio State, and will be taking on Boston University tonight before they play BC on Friday.

The Fighting Irish are led on offense by junior Ryder Rolston and grad student Chayse Primeau, who both have 10 points in 14 games. In net, senior Ryan Bischel has gotten all starts and has a .929 save percentage with a 2.46 GAA.

BC is coming off a huge week earning back to back wins against ranked teams. With 10 days between games, it’ll be interesting to see how they start the game and if there’s any rust to shake off with such a long layoff.

A fun fact is that BC’s Cam Burke is a grad transfer from Notre Dame who has been having a great season centering the second line for the Eagles!

Here’s to hoping that this iteration of The Holy War goes better than football’s!