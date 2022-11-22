BC Women’s Hockey vs. Harvard: Final Thoughts & Predictions

We’ve got mid-week hockey! For those of you who took the week off to watch the World Cup group stages, we’ve got just the thing to extend your Tuesday sports afternoon. Boston College Women’s Hockey continues its rivalry with the Harvard Crimson at Conte Forum, as the Eagles look to head into the Thanksgiving weekend off on a winning streak.

WHO

Harvard Crimson (2-6-2, 2-4-2 ECAC)

at Boston College Eagles (8-7-1, 7-5-0 WHEA)

WHAT

An intriguing non-conference matchup

WHERE

Conte Forum

Chestnut Hill, MA

WHEN

Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022

6:00pm EST

HOW TO WATCH

Today’s game, like all BC home games, will be streamed live on ESPN+. Here is a direct link to the stream.

LAST TIME OUT

Harvard isn’t having a great season so far, but wow, did they have a Terrible No Good Very Bad weekend against Minnesota-Duluth on Friday and Saturday. The Crimson were swept on the road 4-0 and 9-0 (yikes). Granted, Duluth is a pretty good team, but 9-0 if a Big Oof.

Boston College had a decent enough weekend against New Hampshire. The Eagles took the sweep, but lost one of the six points after the Wildcats came back from a 2-0 deficit in game two to force overtime.

PROJECTIONS

KRACH (used for odds) has the Eagles ranked 17th and Harvard in 23rd. Running the numbers gives us the Eagles with an 66.7% chance of winning, or a nice round BC -200 with your local bookie.

The GRaNT rankings (used for point spread) likes both teams a bit better, with the Eagles in 15th and the Crimson in 21st. Our calculator gives us a projected score of 2.67 to 1.87 in favor of the Eagles, or something like a 3-2 BC win.

THIS WEEK’S STORYLINE

Find Some Spark. BC snapped a lengthy scoreless drought in their series against New Hampshire, and while their six goals in two games was... fine, the team didn’t play with much offensive fire. For the most part, it was BC skating pretty evenly with the Wildcats and not putting up much of a sustained, threatening push.

Harvard is a little bit better than New Hampshire, but with some pretty poor results thus far (0-1-2 against RPI, Union, and Brown is a big ol’ WOOF), this is a team that a well-playing BC team can look good against... “Well-playing” being the most important qualifier there.

PREDICTION

I’m glad both teams are coming off a full weekend of games; it should level the playing field. Harvard had to fly all the way out to Duluth and back, though, so it’s tough for them to have another road game so shortly after. It’ll be interesting to see how they respond to getting drubbed by UMD. I like the Eagles to win in a close one even if Coach Crowley’s squad doesn’t quite play at their best — let’s agree with the GRaNT ratings on this one and call it a 3-2 BC win.