Boston College WR Zay Flowers Named Biletnikoff Award Semi-Finalist

On Monday, Boston College WR Zay Flowers was named one of 12 semifinalists for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award, given to college football’s most outstanding receiver.

Flowers has had a terrific senior season, currently sitting at 12th in receptions and receiving yards, and 6th in receiving TDs. Recently, Flowers also broke the Boston College school records in receptions and receiving yards, cementing himself as possibly the greatest receiver in Boston College history. Now he has the chance to push his success to national recognition.

Recent recipients of the award include Jordan Addison, DeVonta Smith, Ja’Marr Chase, and Jerry Jeudy.