 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Boston College WR Zay Flowers Named Biletnikoff Award Semi-Finalist

By Curtis Flannery
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Florida State at Boston College Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Monday, Boston College WR Zay Flowers was named one of 12 semifinalists for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award, given to college football’s most outstanding receiver.

Flowers has had a terrific senior season, currently sitting at 12th in receptions and receiving yards, and 6th in receiving TDs. Recently, Flowers also broke the Boston College school records in receptions and receiving yards, cementing himself as possibly the greatest receiver in Boston College history. Now he has the chance to push his success to national recognition.

Recent recipients of the award include Jordan Addison, DeVonta Smith, Ja’Marr Chase, and Jerry Jeudy.

More From BC Interruption

Loading comments...