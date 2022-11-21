Boston College Defeats Wyoming for 3rd Place Paradise Jam Finish

The Boston College men’s basketball team will head back to Boston having earned a third place finish in the US Virgin Islands Paradise Jam thanks to a 59-48 victory over Wyoming tonight, which followed a win over George Mason and a loss to Tarleton State.

The teams were fairly evenly matched throughout the night, switching leads multiple times. The Eagles took a slight edge in rebounds (29 to 25), turnovers (11 to 13), and steals (6-4). But what really won this one for the Eagles was their free throw shooting (they went 14 for 15 from the line) and the fact that the Cowboys shot just 39.6% overall and 63.5% from the free throw line.

The Eagles were led by Jaeden Zackery, whose 16 points were the most of any player during the game. Devin McGlockton also had a strong game with 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 blocks. CJ Penha, who led BC in scoring in the loss to Tarleton State, only scored 5 points tonight but did lead the Eagles with 6 rebounds.

Next up is a post-Thanksgiving Sunday matchup against Rhode Island, a team BC lost to twice in 2021.