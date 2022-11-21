Game Thread: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Wyoming

If you’re one of the true superfans watching the third place US Virgin Islands Paradise Jam game, head down to the comments to chat with your fellow fans...
Who: Boston College Eagles (3-2) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (3-2)
Where: St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands
When: Monday, November 21
Tip off Time: 5:45 PM
How to Watch: Today’s game will be available to watch on ESPN 3.
How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.
Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.
How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb. (Our coverage may be a bit delayed due to writers’ real jobs.)
Loading comments...