How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Wyoming in the US Virgin Islands Paradise Jam

The Boston College men’s basketball team fell to Tarleton State last night, and thus will play today for third place in the US Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. BC and Wyoming have met just once before, with BC taking home and 88-76 victory in 2018 at the Fort Myers Tip-Off. The Cowboys come into today’s third place game smarting from a failed comeback attempt in a 61-56 loss to Drake.

Who: Boston College Eagles (3-2) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (3-2)

Where: St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands

When: Monday, November 21

Tip off Time: 5:45 PM

How to Watch: Today’s game will be available to watch on ESPN 3.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb. (Our coverage may be a bit delayed due to writers’ real jobs.)