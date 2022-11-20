Boston College Men’s Basketball Falls to Tarleton State in U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam

Tonight the Boston College men’s basketball fell to Tarleton State in the Eagles’ second game of the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. The Texans scored first, and pretty much dominated the entire game from there, coming out with a 70-54 victory. BC will face Wyoming in the third place game tomorrow evening.

The Eagles struggled to get much of anything going throughout the first half, heading into halftime with just 19 points. BC matched the Texans with 35 points each in the second half, but were never able to stage any real comeback attempt.

The Eagles ended tonight’s game with 20 turnovers and 22 fouls. Devin McGlockton fouled out of the game, and Makai Ashton-Langford and T.J. Bickerstaff both ended up with 4 personal fouls. Tarleton committed 27 fouls of their own, but this didn’t help BC out much as the Eagles shot just 57.69% from the free throw line.

BC did out-rebound the Texans by a slight 27-25 margin, led by Bickerstaff and Armani Mighty, who each had 5 rebounds. On offense, CJ Penha was BC’s leading score with 12 points. Mason Madsen was the only other Eagle to hit double digits, recording 10 points which included a pair of 3 pointers.