Boston College Women’s Basketball Defeats Providence

The Boston College women’s basketball team picked up their second straight win today, defeating Providence by a score of 73-64.

The Eagles outscored the Friars throughout the first 3 periods, and by the fourth had built up enough of a lead to stave on any comeback attempt. The Eagles were bolstered by their bench players, who accounted for 27 points in the victory.

Freshmen Taina Mair and T’Yana Todd both had a breakout afternoon, scoring 15 points each to the BC’s offense. Mair’s scoring included going 3-for-6 from behind the arc, and if she can keep developing her 3 pointer she will fill a much needed gap on this BC squad.

Sophomore standout Maria Gakdeng also had a big game, recording a double double with 10 points and 11 rebounds and also making 3 big blocks. Andrea Daley, who earned a start tonight after showing a lot of improvement over the past few games, added 8 points and 8 rebounds to BC’s total.

BC’s next game is a pre-Thanksgiving Wednesday afternoon matchup against Holy Cross.