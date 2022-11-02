Top Recruit Gabe Perreault Commits to Boston College Men’s Hockey Program

Greg Brown is starting off his Boston College head coaching career with a big recruiting moment, as the top uncommitted American skater, Gabe Perrault, announced his commitment to Boston College this evening.

Perrault, a forward for the USNTDP U18 Team who hails from Hinsdale, IL, has 25 points in just 14 games so far this season. This includes 10 goals. He also has 5 points in 4 games for the USNTDP Juniors squad that competes in the USHL. Last season, Perrault scored 50 points (18 G, 32 A) in 51 games for the U17 Team.

With Perrault’s commitment, the Eagles now have the USNTDP’s entire top offensive line coming to the Heights next season, as Perrault joins forwards Will Smith and Ryan Leonard in coming to BC. Smith leads their team with 28 points so far this year, and Leonard is third on the team with 20. They aren’t the only members of the U18 Team headed to BC, however. The Eagles also have commitments from forward Will Vote and defensemen Aram Minnetian and Drew Fortescue.

Next year’s BC recruiting class was already being discussed as possibly the top in the country for next season, and the addition of Perrault has only solidified that more, making this perhaps BC’s most stacked men’s hockey recruiting class ever.