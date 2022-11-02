Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Merrimack Preview

The Boston College men’s hockey team is looking to get back on track after falling to UConn by a 5-1 margin in last Thursday’s game. The Eagles will take on Merrimack in the first of two (kind of weirdly scheduled) games in three days on Thursday night, as they continue with their Hockey East heavy early portion of the schedule.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles vs. Merrimack Warriors

WHEN:

Thursday November 3 at 7 PM

WHERE:

Lawler Rink in North Andover, MA

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter

Preview:

This looks like it could be another chance to get an idea of what to expect from BC this season. The 5-1 scoreline in their loss to UConn was a bit unfair to the Eagles, as things really got away from them late in the game after mostly playing well, but a 2-2-1 record at this point isn’t exactly cause for excitement. A strong effort against a Merrimack team that has looked good so far would be another nice step in seeing this team round into form

Merrimack has had a pretty solid start to the season through seven games as they follow up a season in 2021-2022 where they finished tied for fourth in Hockey East. The Warriors are 4-3-0 overall with a 2-1-0 record in conference play, including a blowout win over New Hampshire and an overtime victory over UMass last Saturday that was the first loss of the season for the Minutemen. For what it’s worth, the two teams split their two meetings last year, with the visiting team taking a regulation win both times.

Alex Jefferies has nine points in seven games for Merrimack while Mac Welsher is also on a point per game pace with seven of his own. In net, sophomore Hugo Ollas has gotten off to a slow start after a strong freshman season, posting a save percentage south of .900 in the six games he has seen action.