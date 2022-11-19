Zay Flowers Breaks All-Time Boston College Receptions Record

After catching his 3rd reception Saturday against Notre Dame, Boston College WR Zay Flowers now holds sole possession of the school’s all-time receptions record, surpassing Alex Amidon’s 191 from 2010-2013.

Earlier this year, Zay had already broken the BC record in total receiving yards that was also held by Amidon at 2,800. Flowers has a shot at the full receiving triple crown, as he sits at 27 career receiving TDs, just 2 behind Boston College leader Kelvin Martin at 29. He has the remainder of the contest against Notre Dame and the full game against Syracuse to achieve that accolade.

Flowers has had a terrific career at Boston College since joining the Eagles in 2019 with QB Anthony Brown throwing him the ball. It never mattered if he was catching passes from Brown, Jurkovec, Grosel, or Morehead, Zay was always one of the best players on the field and made a huge impact on the game’s result. Eagles fans shouldn’t be surprised at all if he gets his jersey hung up in Alumni Stadium sometime in the future.