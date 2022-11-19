Phil Jurkovec OUT vs former school Notre Dame, posts retrospective on Instagram

Phil Jurkovec had some choice words for his former school Notre Dame this morning, and also shared his injury status for the upcoming game. He won’t play, leaving Emmett Morehead as the presumptive starting QB. His post said:

“I always really liked Notre Dame football despite most in my family having no affiliation or affection for the school. I turned down some great opportunities in order to fulfill my childhood dream of playing on the team and I thank everyone who helped to make that happen. Good fortune allowed me to meet some incredible people while there- players, coaches, professors, priests, etc. Notre Dame has been a tremendous force for good in the world and it will continue this excellence because of its good people. Some derogatory comments have come out in the media in regards to my perspective on the place and I’d like to clarify: Notre Dame holds some of the highest ideals and these are very difficult to live up to. I don’t think the institution practices its stated virtues in all aspects of campus but I urge it to do so because I think it can be better. I wish many of those I met much success. Anyone close to me knows how badly I’d love to play in this game but I am currently recovering from a diagnosed concussion, broken rib, and sprained MCL.

“As it relates” to Boston College, even amid a most difficult year, I have never been more proud to represent the school. The adversity we’ve faced has molded and strengthened me. We’re primed for success and it will come soon to The Heights (on eagles’ wings). Although it’s been a famine of a season, we should know that it brings no fear. Let’s remember that Boston College was founded for and by Irish immigrants. Notre Dame du Lac was founded by the French (something they teach you in First Year Moreau). The Dropkick Murphys were started in Boston and their song “For Boston” is our fight song. They sing “I’m Shippin’ Up to Boston” and definitely not “I’m Shippin’ Up to South Bend.” So if you’re in that stadium and you cheer when that song comes on before kickoff, know that you are either rooting for BC or otherwise supporting cultural appropriation.

But in the words of Mac, it ain’t nothin’ but a brand name. ”