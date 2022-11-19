How to Watch & Follow Boston College Football at Notre Dame

After a huge last minute win against a ranked NC State team last weekend, Boston College football heads out to South Bend with the best energy and momentum that they’ve had all season. The Fighting Irish will be another challenge for BC, but after last Saturday, it kind of feels like anything could happen? Here are the details to watch and follow this afternoon’s game to see if the Eagles can pull of another miracle...

Who: Boston College Eagles (3-7, 2-5 ACC) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

When: Saturday, November 19th

Kickoff Time: 2:30 PM

How to Watch: This afternoon’s game will be on NBC

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcfootball