How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs George Mason in the US Virgin Islands Paradise Jam

After a disappointing and surprising loss to Maine on Monday, Boston College men’s basketball headed to St. Thomas for the US Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. The Eagles will play a trio of games this weekend as they look to get back on track. First up, BC faces George Mason for the first time.

Who: Boston College Eagles (2-1) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-1)

Where: St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands

When: Friday, November 18

Tip off Time: 8:00 PM

How to Watch: Today’s game will be available to watch on ESPN 3.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter (maybe? Will Twitter still be functioning by game time??) by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.