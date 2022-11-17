Goaltender prospect Jacob Fowler commits to Boston College Hockey

Boston College hockey coach Greg Brown and his assistants continue to be busy on the recruiting trail. Today, they landed the commitment of Jacob Fowler, goaltender for the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL.

I’m proud and honored to announce my commitment and sign to officially play division 1 college hockey at Boston College . I would like to thank all of my friends, family, and coaches for their support to this point! #goeagles pic.twitter.com/XKjal0SFNL — Jacob Fowler (@jacobfowler24) November 17, 2022

According to the Boston College Hockey Blog, Michigan was also in on Fowler, with BC and Michigan the top contenders for his services.

Fowler was previously a Clarkson commit, but decommitted earlier this year and reopened his recruiting.

Fowler is 6’1’’, originally from Melbourne, Florida, and turns 18 next week (happy birthday!).

He was recently named to the USA team for the World Junior A challenge, featuring players who compete in leagues one level below major junior - including the USHL.

Fowler posted a .927 save percentage and 2.18 goals against average in 18 games for Youngstown last season, opening eyes in college hockey and USA Hockey. His goals against average was 2nd in the USHL, and save percentage was #1 among eligible goalies. That performance made him one of the most sought-after goalie prospects in the USHL.

This season is off to a rockier start statistically, with a 3-4-2 record, a .900 save percentage and 3.09 GAA through 9 appearances, though it’s early in the year, and Youngstown has been struggling overall.

Neutral Zone ranks Fowler as a 3.75 star prospect.

After playing in Florida in his early days, Fowler moved to the South Kent Selects Academy hockey team in Connecticut, where he was a standout goalie for two seasons.

Goalie has been a position the Eagles haven’t been able to lock down a longterm solution for since Spencer Knight capped off a remarkable series of starters, stretching from him to Joe Woll to Thatcher Demko.

In the last two years, BC has turned to the grad transfer list to find a starting goalie.

Next year, BC will have returning senior Henry Wilder on the roster.

In addition to Fowler, BC has goalie commitments on the books from Jan Korec, another USHL goalie originally from Slovakia who is currently playing for the Des Moines Buccaneers; and former USNTDP goalie Dylan Silverstein, whose status is up in the air - he was originally supposed to arrive this year, but was unable to due to injury.

It’s unclear what Fowler’s commitment means for those two but either way, it’s impressive to see Greg Brown reel in another sought-after recruit.

Congratulations to Jacob, and Welcome to the Heights!