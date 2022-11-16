Boston College Women’s Basketball Earns Close Victory Over Northeastern

The Eagles left a lot to be desired in today’s matchup against Northeastern, shooting just 39% from the floor, and making 22 turnovers. Luckily for them, strong rebounding and free throw shooting helped BC to pull off a 64-59 victory against the Huskies despite trailing for much of the game.

Northeastern jumped into the lead by starting this morning's game off with a 3 pointer, but JoJo Lacey immediately drained one of her own to tie things up. Unfortunately from there, the Huskies quickly jumped out to an 11-6 lead. After letting Northeastern build up that lead, Lacey and Maria Gakdeng helped keep the Eagles in the game, and at the first media timeout BC was down just 13-12.

With 3:38 to go in the first period, Andrea Daley dropped a 3 to tie things up at 15. Dontavia Waggoner followed up with a basket off a Northeastern turnover to finally give BC a lead. The Eagles continued to build on their lead, helped out by Northeastern getting into foul trouble, and BC took a 24-19 lead into the second quarter.

A few missed chances for BC early in the second period let Northeastern begin to catch up, but the Eagles maintained their lead. Both teams hit a scoring drought late in the second period before breaking it on back-to-back plays, and this one went into halftime with BC leading just 35-33.

The Huskies came out hot, jumping back into the lead right away in the second half. By midway through the period, the Huskies led 47-39, thanks in part to a nearly 4 minute scoring drought for the Eagles. The Huskies held onto their lead as BC continued to struggle to score, and Northeastern went into the fourth leading 51-47.

Daley scored first in the final quarter to get BC within 2, and then Ally Van Timmeren hit a layup to tie the game at 51. Northeastern got the lead right back, only for Gakdeng to tie things up again. T’Yana Todd hit a 3 to give BC a brief lead late in the quarter, but Northeastern quickly jumped back up 59-58.

With just 52 seconds to go, Maria Gakdeng hit a second chance layup to give BC a 1 point lead, and Taina Mair hit a pair of free throws with 19 second to go to put BC up 62-59. Todd hit another pair of free throws with seconds to go in the game to put the nail in the coffin, and BC took home a 64-59 victory.

As she has been all season, Dontavia Waggoner was BC’s standout player with 18 points and 5 steals, while Maria Gakdeng recorded an impressive 15 rebounds along with 6 points and 2 blocks. JoJo Lacey (11 points) and Andrea Daley (12 points) also hit the double digits for BC in today’s win. Lacey’s point total included a trio of 3 pointers.