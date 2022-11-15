How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UMass Lowell

The Boston College men’s hockey team finally turned their luck around on Saturday night, defeating Northeastern in a wild game that featured multiple called off goals, major penalties, and an end-of-game brawl. Tonight, BC will look to take that energy and win a much more difficult contest against UMass Lowell. The Riverhawks have lost just a single game this season, and tend to be a challenging team for BC to beat no matter the season.

Who: Boston College Eagles (3-4-2, 3-3-1 HEA) vs. UMass Lowell Riverhawks (7-3-0, 4-1-0 HEA)

When: Tuesday, November 15 at 7 PM

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to Watch: Tonight’s game will air on NESN.

How to Listen: Listen on BC’s website here or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be updated on BC’s website.

How to Follow: BC Interruption’s coverage can be found on Twitter @bcinterruption, and BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.