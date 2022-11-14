Hockey East Announces Updated Suspensions from Saturday’s Northeastern/Boston College Game

Hockey East has announced the final suspensions stemming from this Saturday’s end-of-game brawl at the Boston College vs. Northeastern men’s hockey game.

As previously announced, Boston College defenseman Cade Alami and Northeastern defenseman Jayden Struble received major penalties for fighting along with game disqualifications, and both will be suspended for a game due to the disqualifications.

Hockey East has also announced that Boston College forward Trevor Kuntar and Northeastern forward Aidan McDonough will be suspended for a game due to the incident between them that started the whole fight (seen here).

Alami and Kuntar will miss Boston College’s game against UMass Lowell tomorrow night, which is a tough blow for a struggling Eagles team facing an always difficult to beat Riverhawks squad...especially since BC/Lowell games tend to get pretty chippy. Both Northeastern players will sit for the Huskies’ game against Boston University on Friday evening.