Boston College Men’s Basketball Game Thread vs. Maine

By Schestag
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament-Pittsburgh vs Boston College Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After an exciting come-from-behind win against Detroit Mercy, Boston College looks to improve to 3-0 tonight when they tip off at 6 pm against Maine. Follow the game on our Twitter and in the comments below!

