Who Should Start At QB Against Notre Dame?

We appear to have ourselves a late-season quarterback controversy.

Phil Jurkovec’s been out of action since the UConn debacle with a knee injury (and is apparently in the concussion protocol as well), but should he be able to return this weekend against Notre Dame, that’s going to make for a very interesting decision for Boston College Head Coach Jeff Hafley.

As recently as one week ago today, Coach Hafley confirmed Jurkovec’s role as starting quarterback for the Eagles:

Hafley reiterated that Jurkovec is the starter when healthy.



"Emmett played really well. We can talk about Emmett, but I’ll stand by exactly what I said on Friday night."



"I’m not going to talk about why Phil should or shouldn’t be our starter." — Trevor Hass (@TrevorHass) November 7, 2022

However, things are a whole lot murkier now. After Emmett Morehead’s miraculous come-from-behind win over #16 NC State this Saturday, is Jurkovec still the guy? The Heights’ Jack Bergamini asked Coach Hafley yesterday afternoon the same question that was posed to him last week when he confirmed Jurkovec’s position at the top at the depth chart, but was much more noncommittal this time around.

I asked Jeff Hafley if Phil Jurkovec is still the starter:



“Phil’s in the concussion protocol and Phil's got a bunch of other injuries he's fighting to come back from, so me looking to answer a question that is hypothetical right now isn't going to do us any good,” Hafley said. — Jack Bergamini (@BergaminiJack) November 13, 2022

Despite the fact that Phil Jurkovec’s injury situation probably isn’t any worse this week than it was last week (as far as anyone’s heard), it’s noteworthy that Coach Hafley didn’t explicitly throw his support behind the veteran this time around. It also sounds like he might be trying to kick the can down the road and hope the controversy resolves itself by the time Jurkovec is healthy — which, to be fair, is probably the right thing to do anyway.

But putting aside the obvious scenario of Morehead starting regardless if Jurkovec is still not ready to return to the field, there’s an added wrinkle to the decision this week as this is the big “Revenge Game” for the Notre Dame transfer. If there was ever going to be a game for Jurkovec to be thrown out there and see what he’s got, it would be this one. The Eagles aren’t playing for anything but pride at this point, and it’s doubly so for Number 5 with an opportunity to face the team that wrote him off three seasons ago.

Who do you think should start this weekend for the Eagles if both quarterbacks are available?