Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UMass-Lowell: Game Preview

The Eagles have snapped their winless streak! After losing three games and then tying Northeastern, BC pulled out a hard fought win against the Huskies on Saturday night. Now, the Eagles have the opportunity to add to the win column against UMass-Lowell.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles (3-4-2, 3-3-1 HEA) vs UMass-Lowell Riverhawks (7-3-0, 4-1-0 HEA)

WHERE:

Kelley Rink, Chestnut Hill, MA

WHEN:

Tuesday, November 15. Puck drops at 7PM.

HOW TO WATCH:

The game will be live on NESN, and should also be available to stream on ESPN+.

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter.

PREVIEW:

The Riverhawks are having a phenomenal start to their season, going 7-3-0 in their first 10 games and 4-1-0 in conference play. Their only losses have come against Miami Ohio, Michigan State, and Boston University (ugh), and are on a two game win streak after a weekend sweep of UVM.

Senior Carl Berglund leads the team with 9 points in 10 games, followed by senior Brian Chambers with 8 points in 9 games. In net, junior Henry Welsch and grad student Gustavs Davis Grigals look to be splitting time, with Welsch having a .952 save percentage over 7 games and Grigals having a .926.

The Eagles seem to have gotten out of their offensive scoring funk, putting up 7 goals against Northeastern goalie and defending Richter-award winner Devon Levi over the course of last weekend, but it looks like they’ll be facing another team extremely strong in net with the Riverhawks. This game will be a big test for them before the Thanksgiving holiday to see how they stack up against a top Hockey East team early in the season.