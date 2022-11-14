Boston College men’s basketball injury updates: Langford and Bickerstaff are in today

A mixed bag of injury news for Boston College men’s basketball heading in to tonight’s game against Maine (6 PM, ACC Network):

Boston College's DerMarr Langford (ankle) and T.J. Bickerstaff (undisclosed) will play today against Maine, per Earl Grant. Prince Aligbe (lower body) and Quinten Post (foot) are day-to-day. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 14, 2022

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reports that DeMarr Langford will make his season debut after missing the Eagles’ first two games with an ankle injury.

TJ Bickerstaff, who left Friday’s game with an injury, is reportedly good to go tonight.

On the down side, per Rothstein’s tweet, Earl Grant will be without Prince Aligbe and Quinten Post.

Post has yet to play this season and has been repeatedly described as in a day-to-day/week-to-week type situation.

Aligbe left Friday’s game with an injury. Jack Bergamini of The Heights tweeted this:

Grant said that T.J. Bickerstaff suffered a leg cramp while Prince Aligbe suffered a high ankle sprain in todays game.



"Lets just hope that's what it is," Grant said of Aligbe's injury. — Jack Bergamini (@BergaminiJack) November 11, 2022

There hasn’t been much else made available about Aligbe but him being listed as ‘day to day’ rather than out for an extended period is, at least, promising.

BC plays Maine tonight, then has a few days off - but will have three games from Friday-Monday in the US Virgin Islands at the Paradise Jam, so the Eagles’ depth will be tested for sure if they don’t have a clean bill of health for that trip.