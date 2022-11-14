How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Maine

The Boston College men’s basketball team looks to stay undefeated tonight as they welcome the Maine Black Bears to Conte Forum. The Eagles are 18-4 against Maine, and haven’t lost to the Black Bears since 2010, when BC fell by just a single point. Maine is 1-1 this season - the Black Bears started the season with a loss to Nebraska before destroying University of Maine at Fort Kent over the weekend.

Who: Boston College Eagles (2-0) vs. Maine Black Bears (1-1)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Monday, November 14

Tip off Time: 6:00 PM

How to Watch: Today’s game will be available to watch on the ACC Network.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.