Boston College Women’s Basketball Falls to #14/15 OSU

The Boston College women’s basketball team took on #14 Ohio State today in a tough early matchup for the Eagles. The Eagles were competitive with the Buckeyes throughout the first period, but began to struggle to get through their defense as the game went on, and OSU took this one by a score of 82-64.

Dontavia Waggoner got BC started off on the right foot, scoring after BC won the tip off to put the Eagles up 2-0. The teams traded buckets and leads in the first period, with BC led on both offense and defense by Waggoner. Andrea Daley had BC’s nicest basket of the period, as she faked a pass and then drove to the basket to give BC a 12-10 lead. OSU gained some momentum late in the period off a couple steals and baskets, but the quarter ended close with the Buckeyes leading just 17-16.

OSU game out fighting in the second period, quickly jumping to a 21-16 lead. Freshman Taina Mair made a couple of great plays to get BC back within 1, however, and OSU led 21-20 with 7:04 to go in the half. A couple of Big defensive plays by Daley, followed by a basket, briefly gave BC a lead, but OSU dropped a 3 to quickly get back on top. OSU’s defense really began to shut BC down as the period went on, and the Buckeyes took a strong 42-25 lead into halftime.

JoJo Lacey picked up the first basket of the second half, followed by a 3, to get BC started on the right foot. Unfortunately, BC wasn’t able to stop OSU’s offense and the Buckeyes never gave up their double digit lead, taking a 64-45 lead into the final period of play.

OSU continued to dominate in the fourth, as BC started to really look tired, and the Buckeyes ended up with a 82-64 victory. While that’s obviously not the outcome BC wanted, an 18 point loss to a top 15 team really isn’t a terrible outcome for this young, rebuilding BC team.

The Eagles were led by Maria Gakdeng’s 13 points and 4 blocks, and Dontavia Waggoner’s 13 rebounds in the loss.