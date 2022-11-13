WATCH: Emmett Morehead’s game-winning touchdown pass to Joseph Griffin

With time winding down during Boston College’s final drive on Saturday at NC State, you could forgive BC fans for reliving the late drive that came up short at Clemson last year, or any of a number of late game calamities.

But instead of the other shoe dropping on us, it dropped on the opponent for a change, as BC’s freshman connection delivered a clutch game-winning play to give BC their first win over a ranked team in 8 years:

MUST WATCH: Morehead ➡️ Griffin



Get used to it.pic.twitter.com/fhSsuTumE8 — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) November 13, 2022

It was especially promising to see Griffin on the end of a Morehead pass as these two will likely be building blocks of an offense that will see Zay Flowers depart at the end of the season after his record-breaking tenure on the Heights.

Give Morehead and the entire passing game a lot of credit - it’s tough to imagine many scenarios where a team wins on the road against a ranked team despite ending up with negative rushing yards on the day. But that’s exactly what BC pulled off.

They may have something here with Morehead, and we’ll have another chance to see how he performs in a hostile environment against a quality opponent next weekend at Notre Dame, as he surely will be getting the start.