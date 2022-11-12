Boston College Football vs NC State: Game Thread

Three more of these, let’s have at it.

BC is in Raleigh to play a top 25 NC State team. Both teams are without their starting quarterbacks. Devin Leary went down a few weeks ago and is out for the season, while Phil Jurkovec remains out with a leg injury. Emmett Morehead gets his second start after putting up some numbers against Duke.

NC State’s defense will be a whole different challenge unfortunately, and the Eagles are an 18 point underdog now near close.

BUT the most important thing, yes, THE most important thing, is a possible celebration of Zay Flowers. Flowers is 31 yards, ten receptions, and three/four touchdowns away from breaking four different school records (career receiving yards, career receptions, single season rec. touchdowns, career receiving touchdowns in that order). Do it for him.

For information on how to watch, see here.

