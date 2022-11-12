Zay Flowers Breaks BC’s All Time Receiving Record

The man, the myth, the legend. Zay Flowers, take a bow.

Halftime appreciate post for our wide receiver #1.

Entering the day just 30 yards shy of Boston College’s all time receiving record, Zay Flowers had himself a solid first half with 67 yards (and counting). He hauled in a 19 yard catch from Emmett Morehead on the first play of the game, and then grabbed another 15 yarder to take the record.

Flowers moves past Alex Amidon’s 2,800 career receiving yards to stand alone up top.

He capped off that drive with a 17 yard touchdown, to add to his record. But there’s more!

Flowers was only 10 receptions away at start of game from breaking that record as well. At halftime he has fouch catches. Amidon and Pete Mitchell are ahead with 191 and 190, respectively.

Kelvin Martin has 28 career receiving touchdowns, and now Zay’s at 26. And he still has the ability to break the single season touchdown mark as well. He now has 9 this season, up against Martin’s 10 in 1984. Flowers himself had 9 during a shortened 2020 season.

Congratulations Zay! Thank you for all you’ve done your time here and for shining a ray of light on the season. One half and two more games to take down the rest of these records.