How to Watch & Follow Boston College Football at NC State

The Eagles have another chance to turn things around tonight, but facing a top 20 NC State team will likely be a challenge for this Eagles’ team whose season is now defined by losing to UConn a couple of weeks ago. The Wolfpack, meanwhile, are undefeated at home and have only lost to top ranked Clemson and Syracuse teams.

Who: Boston College Eagles (2-7, 1-5 ACC) vs. NC State Wolfpack (7-2, 3-2 ACC)

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC

When: Saturday, November 12th

Kickoff Time: 3:30 PM

How to Watch: This evening’s game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcfootball

Game Theme: Today’s game is NC State’s senior night - winning will keep them undefeated at home for the season.