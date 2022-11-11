Final Thoughts & Predictions - Boston College @ NC State

On Saturday night, the Boston College Eagles football team will travel down to Raleigh to face the NC State Wolfpack under the lights.

Boston College enters the contest on a 4-game losing streak, including 2 blowout losses to ranked opponents and a backbreaking loss to recent bottom-dweller UConn. It’s been a season to forget for BC.

NC State had aspirations of an ACC championship this preseason with so many of their pieces coming together, but it hasn’t quite materialized for the Wolfpack. Though they are an impressive 7-2 and are ranked #16 in the nation, Clemson has returned to its former conference dominance and holds the lead in the Atlantic division by 2 games with only 3 weeks left. It would take a small miracle to see NCSU play for a conference title, but beating BC at least brings them closer.

What to Watch For

Emmett Morehead. With Phil Jurkovec still not practicing as of this writing, one would have to assume that the Eagles will start back-up Emmett Morehead at QB for the 2nd-straight week. Though he performed poorly in his debut against UConn, some subsequent first team reps in practice did a lot of good and he showed much more promise in last week’s game against Duke. He put up 330 passing yards, 4 TDs, and 0 INTs on Friday night. NC State’s defense is one of the best in the conference, though, and he’ll probably struggle in an away contest against that unit. Eagles fans don’t have much to watch for these days and Morehead’s performance could hopefully turn this lost season into something interesting.

Zay Flowers approaches Boston College all-time receiving records. Another silver lining of this lost season will be watching one of the greatest Eagles receivers of all-time attempt to break some records. Flowers is just 10 receptions away from becoming BC’s solo all-time reception leader, and 31 yards away from becoming the solo all-time leader in receiving yards. This game could become a big one for the record books.

Tailgate Treat of the Week

I’m thinking this week will be more of a sit back and relax kind of game. There’s not much to get hyped for, so might as well enjoy yourself with a slow-sipping beer that tastes good. I’m recommending an Irish Goodbye from Liquid Riot Bottling Co in Portland, ME. It’s a domestic Irish stout perfect for Guinness enjoyers who want to give a good ole Irish goodbye to BC’s bowl-eligibility.

Prediction: NC State 31 Boston College 14

Don’t expect BC to be too close in this one. NC State is one of the best teams in the conference coming off of a win against #21 Wake Forest, who demolished the Eagles a few weeks ago. They just outclass Boston College in all facets of the game, especially defense. Maybe Morehead and Flowers will have some cool plays, but it won’t be enough to string together a chance at victory.