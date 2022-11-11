Weekend How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Northeastern

The Eagles have a chance to get back on track this weekend with a pair of games against Northeastern. The Huskies have a goalie that is tough to score on and a much stronger records than BC, but the Eagles played great against them earlier this season when the teams skated to an official tie at Matthews Arena...

Who: Boston College Eagles (2-4-1, 2-3-0 HEA) vs. Northeastern Huskies (6-2-2, 5-2-1 HEA)

When: Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12. Puck drop for both games is at 7 PM

Where: Friday’s game is at Matthews Arena in Boston, and Saturday’s game in at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill.

How to Watch: Both games with stream on ESPN+. You can access the direct links on BC’s website.

How to Listen: Listen on BC’s website here.

Live Stats: Live stats will be updated on BC’s website.

How to Follow: BC Interruption’s coverage can be found on Twitter @bcinterruption, and BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.