Boston College vs NC State: Wolfpack Team Preview

The countdown continues as we are now just over 30 yards shy of Zay Flowers breaking the school receiving yards record. The Eagles head to Raleigh to take on #17 NC State. Despite losing their signal caller Devin Leary, the Wolfpack have only dropped one to Syracuse a few weeks ago. Their only other loss was to Clemson, but are 6-0 at home. Here’s what BC in store for on this NC State Senior Day.

Offensive Outlook

In the three games since Leary went down, the offense has averaged 20 points per game. Jack Chambers had the first crack at it, but it’s been true freshman MJ Morris at quarterback since Virginia Tech. Morris has avoided mistakes and started to find himself, which is something considering he’s the first true freshman starter there since Philip Rivers in 2000. He’s a mobile quarterback but can do some damage through the air as well. In each of his two games, he threw three touchdown passes and over 200 yards, without an interception.

Jordan Houston is the team’s leading rusher, and his partner in the backfield Demie Sumo-Karngbaye should be back in the fold as well. Both are utilized in the passing game as well.

Senior Thayer Thomas is the main man on the outside. The former walk-on has been a staple at State, and far outpaces everyone this season with 45 catches and 516 yards. He’ll soon be top 5 in receptions at the school. After Thomas, the ball is spread out. Even without Leary, they’ve thrown the ball more, partially because of need, but they should be able to churn out yards on the ground with ease no less.

Wolfpack Defense

This defense has done everything to not only keep the ship afloat, but sail. Against Wake, they picked Sam Hartman off three times and gave the offense time and opportunity. This will be one of, if not the toughest defense BC has played to date. And on the road no less.

All-ACC linebacker Drake Thomas is a force to be reckoned with. He’s the team leader in tackles (67) and sacks (3) and is the heart and soul. Not too far behind are his fellow linebackers Isaiah Moore and Payton Wilson, another All-ACC caliber player. This is beast of a trio.

NC State has 14 interceptions on the year. Corner Aydan White leads the group with four. It’s a group with a lot of experience. Safety Tanner Ingle is another stalwart in the defensive backfield and leads the group.

The defense has give up 30 points only once this season, and 17.8 for the season. Up front, they’re only allowing 102.7 yards on the ground. Given the Eagles are already averaging under 70, this should be no sweat. They don’t generate the strongest of pass rushes, but given the turnovers generated and a top 20 third down defense, they’re doing just fine.

Extra Points

Kicker Christopher Dunn is perfect (18-18) on the year, to add to the difficulties of what lies ahead.