How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Women’s Basketball at Harvard and Men’s Basketball vs Detroit Mercy

Both Boston College basketball teams started their seasons off with wins on Monday, as the women’s team absolutely dominated UMass Lowell and the men earned a last second victory over Cornell. Both teams also saw their freshman standouts shine, with Taina Mair and Prince Aligbe having fantastic first collegiate games. The Eagles will looks to continue that momentum over the next 2 days as they head into their second games of the season.

Game 1: Women’s Basketball

Who: Boston College Eagles (1-0) at Harvard Crimson (1-0)

Where: Cambridge, MA

When: Thursday, November 10th

Tip off Time: 7:00 PM

How to Watch: This evening’s game will be available to watch on ESPN+.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bc_wbb.

Game 2: Men’s Basketball

Who: Boston College Eagles (1-0) vs. Detroit Mercy Titans (1-0)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Friday, November 11th

Tip off Time: 1:00 PM

How to Watch: Today’s game will be available to watch via ACC Network Extra.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.